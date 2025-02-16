Saudi Arabia is hoping to mediate between the Trump administration and Iran to work towards a new agreement that would curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, according to a CNN report.

The report states that Saudi officials are worried Iran may now be more likely to develop nuclear weapons. This concern comes as Iran’s regional allies, which once acted as a deterrent against Israeli attacks, have weakened.

Although US President Donald Trump has shown his desire to negotiate a new deal, Iran’s stance has been inconsistent. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently said that negotiations with the United States were “not smart."

Saudi-Iran ties

In the past, Saudi Arabia supported the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers but later backed Trump’s decision to withdraw from it in 2018.

A year after the US pullout, a major drone and missile attack hit Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, temporarily cutting production in half. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, but the US blamed Iran. However, despite this, the US did not take military action in defence of Saudi Arabia.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran have improved significantly since then. In March 2023, the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic ties in a deal brokered by China.

According to the CNN report, Saudi officials fear that if Iran feels isolated, it may be more likely to develop nuclear weapons. Officials in Riyadh see a new agreement as a way to prevent this.

Trump's repeated calls for a new deal with Iran

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly called for a new deal with Iran. Last week, he posted on Truth Social, “I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon. Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens are GREATLY EXAGGERATED."

He added, “I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will allow Iran to grow peacefully and prosper. We should start working on it immediately and celebrate in the Middle East when it is signed. God Bless the Middle East!”

However, not everyone in Iran is convinced by Trump’s statements. On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian questioned whether he was truly committed to a new nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Khamenei has remained sceptical, saying last week that talks with the US are “not smart, wise, or honourable” due to its withdrawal from the 2015 agreement. However, he did not completely rule out future discussions with Washington.

