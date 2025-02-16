Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday (Feb 15), thanked US President Donald Trump for his "full support" on Gaza.

Advertisment

This came after the successful completion of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange, marking a significant milestone in the nearly month-old truce.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu... appreciates the president's full support for Israel's decisions regarding the Gaza Strip in future developments," Netanyahu's office said after Trump, in a post on social media, stated that Israel should choose how to respond to the successful conclusion of the latest exchange.

Hamas released three Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

Advertisment

Also read: Hamas says committed to freeing hostages 'according to specified timetable'

Three Hamas hostages, dozens of Palestinian prisoners released in latest swap

Masked Hamas militants on Saturday (Feb 15) handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis. This was followed by the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners. The swap was part of the hostage-prisoner exchange under the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

Advertisment

Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, Iair Horn and Sagui Dekel Chen being handed over to IDF forces.



Video: IDF Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/bCE7lS95oD — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 15, 2025

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Sasha Trupanov and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn were taken by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers after their release.

They were paraded on stage by Hamas before being transferred to the Red Cross and were told to address the crowd.

The three men were also given goodie bags by the Palestinian militant group to mark the end of their captivity.

Following this, buses full of Palestinian prisoners departed the Israeli-run Ofer Prison.

They were greeted by a cheering crowd in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. According to some reports, as many as 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees would eventually be released on Saturday after Hamas handed over the three Israeli hostages.

Many of the freed Palestinians were immediately transferred to hospitals as they were in poor health, according to the reports.

"Our teams are transferring four released (Palestinian) prisoners from the location of reception to the hospital," the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

The release comes after the Palestinian militant group on Thursday (Feb 13) reaffirmed its commitment to releasing Israeli hostages held in Gaza under a timeline set out in a ceasefire deal for the territory.

"Hamas confirms continuation in implementing the agreement in accordance with what was signed, including the exchange of prisoners (Israeli hostages) according to the specified timetable," the group said in a statement.

Just days before, the deal between Israel and Hamas seemed on shaky ground. Hamas made it clear they wouldn't back down from threats made by Israel and the US, amid disagreements over how the truce would actually work.

Trump warned that "all hell" would break loose and he would further call an end to the truce deal if the hostages weren't released on Saturday.

"Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!" Trump wrote after Saturday's swap was completed.

Netanyahu's office said: "President Trump's firm stance led to the release of three of our hostages today, despite Hamas previously refusing to release them."

(With inputs from agencies)