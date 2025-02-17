An earthquake of magnitude 4 struck Bihar’s Siwan on Monday (Feb 17) morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, it was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Advertisment

“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar,” the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

This comes hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the national capital region.

Delhi earthquake

Advertisment

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted New Delhi at 05:36 am (IST) on Monday (Feb 17). Strong tremors were felt in the national capital and the surrounding regions including Noida and Greater Noida. United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the epicentre was Delhi's Nagloi Jat area.

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.