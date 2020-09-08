UN urges Russia to conduct transparent investigation of Navalny's poisoning

The UN rights chief has urged Russia to conduct a "thorough, transparent, independent and impartial investigation" into the alleged poisoning of Putin's critic Alexei Navalny.

"The number of cases of poisoning, or other forms of targeted assassination, of current or former Russian citizens, either within Russia itself or on foreign soil, over the past two decades is profoundly disturbing," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Calling this a very serious crime, she said "it is incumbent on the Russian authorities to fully investigate who was responsible for this crime – a very serious crime that was committed on Russian soil."

Russia's ties with the west are suffering after Navalny's alleged poisoning case. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Monday, said the country will not rule out consequences for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project if Russia fails to thoroughly investigate the incident.

The US President Donald Trump, too, had called it a serious crime, saying, "I would be very angry if that's the case."

The British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab had also said, “What is clear right now is that the Russian government has a very serious set of questions to answer."

However, Russia has denied all allegations since the beginning of the matter. "Attempts to somehow associate Russia with what happened are unacceptable to us, they are absurd," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russian doctors had even blamed Navalny's condition on poor health and sleeping patterns.

Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny came out of the medically induced coma on September 07, reported the hospital in Berlin where he is being treated.