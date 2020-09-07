Russia's opposition figure Navalny who was poisoned now out of medically induced coma

Russia's opposition figure Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, who was allegedly poisoned using a Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok has come out of the medically induced coma, according to the hospital in Berlin where he is being treated.

The hospital added that his condition continues to improve.

In Pics: Mysterious Russian poison cases: Radioactive polonium, toxic nerve agent to chemicals

German government on September 2 said that based on the tests performed on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, it is likely that he was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent called “Novichok”.

Putin's fierce critic

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, Navalny fell sick on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20, after which he was taken to a hospital in the city of Omsk in Siberia following an emergency landing.

As international pressure mounted, he was shifted to Berlin's Charite hospital.

Steffen Seibert the spokesperson to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on September 2 said that after testing by a military laboratory, it was ascertained that “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group" was used on Navalny.

Novichok was notoriously famous during the Soviet era, and was also used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter who were then in Britain.

In Pics: The curious case of Russian Kremlin critics who were allegedly poisoned

A cholinesterase inhibitor, it is part of a grouping of substances that the doctors had identified in Navalny after he was moved to Germany.

Russia has continuously rejected accusing of deliberate poisoning by the country, calling the accusations "empty noise". Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in Siberia have repeatedly claimed that poisoning was ruled out as no trace of poisonous substances was found in his body.

Germany and Russia trade words

Both Germany and Russia are resolutely maintaining there stance over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said the country will not rule out consequences for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project if Russia fails to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Also read: Ready to cooperate with Germany on Navalny’s case 24 hours per day: Russia

Asked whether Merkel would protect the multi-billion-euro pipeline from Russia to Europe if Germany were to seek sanctions over the Navalny case, spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "The chancellor believes it would be wrong to rule anything out from the start."

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Monday denounced attempts to blame the Russian state for the alleged poisoning.

"Attempts to somehow associate Russia with what happened are unacceptable to us, they are absurd," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.