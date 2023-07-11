Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slams NATO leaders over 'uncertainty' on country's membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday hit out at the NATO leaders saying that there was "no

readiness" within the alliance, "neither to invite Kyiv to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance".

He took to Twitter and said, "We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation. Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Because it is about respect. But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine," he said.

"And I would like to emphasize that this wording is about the invitation to become NATO member, not about Ukraine's membership. It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership. While at the same time vague wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine. It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine's membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror. Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit," he further added. We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation.

Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Because it is about respect.



But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that…

Also read: Russia launches air strike on Kyiv ahead of NATO summit NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says alliance to send "positive message" to Ukraine NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, on Tuesday, at the meeting with allied leaders at the summit in Vilnius said that the allies will send Ukraine "a clear and positive message on the path forward towards membership".

"We will send a clear message, a positive message on the path forward. The text in the communique will be made public within hours," Stoltenberg said at the start of the two-day meeting.

"Some allies are also then having a bilateral or multilateral dialogue with Ukraine on a framework to have in place to ensure continued support for Ukraine. I think it would be wrong if I go into the exact language of that and also exactly how that will be made public. But of course, this will complement and supplement the decisions made at the NATO summit," he added.

Zelensky then released a statement saying it would be "absurd" if NATO leaders gathering for a summit on Tuesday did not offer his country a timeframe for membership.

(With inputs from agencies)





