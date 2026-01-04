/UK, France carry out joint air strike on IS arms cache in Syria: What does it mean?

The UK Ministry of Defence said Royal Air Force Typhoon jets, working alongside French aircraft, carried out a joint strike on an underground Islamic State (IS) weapons store in Syria on Saturday. The intelligence indicated that the site was being used to store arms and explosives and was located in the mountainous area north of Palmyra, an ancient site in central Syria.

"Our aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility... initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully," the MoD said, BBC reported. Meanwhile, no harms to civilians were reported in the strike, and all the aircraft returned safely, the MoD added.

RAF aircraft continue to conduct patrols over Syria

The Typhoon FGR4 jets were backed by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft. IS, also known as Daesh, controlled parts of Syria and Iraq under jihadist rule until its defeat in 2019. "This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East," UK Defence Secretary John Healey said.

The ministry added that RAF aircraft continue to conduct patrols over Syria to prevent any attempt by IS to regroup following its loss at the 2019 battle of Baghuz. "I want to thank all the members of our armed forces involved in this operation for their professionalism and their courage," Healey said.

"They were among thousands of British personnel deployed over Christmas and New Year. This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our armed forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad."