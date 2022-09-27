Uganda: Ebola infections on the rise, 23 deaths linked

On Monday Uganda’s health ministry indicated Ebola infections have risen across several districts in the country with at least 23 confirmed and suspected deaths. The outbreak of the infection was declared last week on Tuesday after a rare Sudan strain was discovered in the Mubende district of the country.

The local media reports said that the virus has now spread to Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts. Meanwhile, the total number of cases has risen to 36, including the probable and confirmed ones, said the Ugandan Health Ministry. Out of the 23 deaths recorded due to the infection, 5 were confirmed cases while 18 are probable cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also sent a team to the east African nation to help combat the outbreak. The WHO has also indicated that there is no cure for the spreading infection nor a vaccine has been found yet, however, early detection and treatment of the symptoms can significantly increase the chance of survival.

The country’s health ministry considers a “probable case” if any person is suspected to have died due to the Ebola virus and had an epidemiological link to the confirmed case but was not tested or does not have lab confirmation.

On the other hand, “confirmed cases” are those that have positive lab results. The Ugandan Health Ministry has also said that around 35 people are currently being admitted. So far, there have been no cases detected in the capital city Kampala, the local media reported

According to WHO, a vaccine against the rare Sudan strain has not been tested for its efficacy, while the current Ervebo (rVSV-ZEBOV) vaccine has been effective against the Zaire variant of the Ebola virus. Uganda has witnessed four outbreaks of Ebola, the deadliest one was the one in 2000, which caused the death of over 200 people.

