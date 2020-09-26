Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg before US elections: Reports

The US President Donald Trump has decided who will be replacing Ruth Bade Ginsburg, and as expected it can help him bring a conservative majority in the high court.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett may be the next one to replace Ginsburg after the latter passed away few days ago due to cancer.

The reports have only surfaced in the local media and have not been confirmed yet by the White House or Trump.

A confirmed name will be announced by Saturday evening, and local media houses have cited close sources to establish that Barrett would be the next in line.

If selected, the 48-year-old will shift the court to a 6-3 conservative majority. Calling Barrett "outstanding", Trump said he has already made a decision in his mind, but did not confirm Barrett's nomination and told the reporters, "I haven't said that."

He had already clarified that he would nominate a woman to replace RBG. "I think it should be a woman because I actually like women much more than men."

The decision to replace RBG is directly against her wishes as her last wish, as recorded with her granddaughter, was "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Trump's rival Joe Biden, along with several others, have objected to Trump's run to replace the Supreme Court Judge.

This move is being seen as a calculated move to ensure a conservative majority in the court before the upcoming US elections that are scheduled for November 03.

Having a conservative majority in the court will help Trump if the history repeats itself and the decision on who will be the next President of the United States comes to the court.