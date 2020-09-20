'Rest in power': Americans mourn the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Get WION News app for latest news
The passing away of Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the world shocked and many came forward to grieve the loss to the US democracy and judicial system
American gathered infront of the US Supreme Court after the inspirational US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday after living after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Known for speaking her mind, she was the second woman to serve as a justice on America's highest court. One of her most famous phrase that has ben a symbol of speaking up is "I dissent".
People gathered infront of the US Supreme Court to pay respects to her legacy were also seen breaking into tears in her memory. She was an inspiration to many women.
People lit candles infront of the court and left flowers in memory of her. She was the second woman and the first Jewish woman to reach such a high position in the US Supreme Court.
(Photograph:AFP)
People also took a knee outside the court as a sign of respect. Many believe that taking a knee shows respect to the leader, however some disagree with it stating it to be an old forced tradition.
An image of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was projected onto the New York State Civil Supreme Court building in Manhattan, New York City.