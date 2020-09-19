Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87; wanted to see Trump lose in US elections

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Fiday after living after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg was 87 years old and hailed from Brooklyn. Known for speaking her mind, she was the second woman to serve as a justice on America's highest court.

Often called as "Notorious RBG", was known for fighting against gender discrimination, and served the court for 27 long years. "Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts was quoted as saying in the court statement.

"We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

A local report has stated that the famous judge, a few days ago, told her granddaughter Clara Spera about wanting to live to see her beloved country be ruled by anyone other than Donald Trump — a man she disliked due to his ego. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she told her granddaughter.

After the death of the Justice, US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has announced that the chamber would vote for a nominee that Trump would name. "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said.

However, this decision will be a direct disregard for Ginsbureg's last wish, who did not want to be replaced "until a new president is installed".

Trump, while campaigning in Minnesota against Joe Biden for the upcoming US elections, was unaware about her death till the reporters told him. "She just died? I didn't know that. She led an amazing life, what else can you say?," he told the reporters.