Trump says no US troops hurt in Iran strikes, announces new sanctions on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the nation from White House after Iran fired ballistic missiles on US airbases in Iraq targeting Al-Asad and Irbil.

Trump, in a nationally televised address from the White House, said that these missile attacks had not harmed any US troops and the damage was minimal, an outcome he said showed Tehran wanted to de-escalate a standoff.

"All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost," Trump said.

"The US Administration will impose new sanctions on Iran in response to the attack," Trump said.

He termed these sanctions as 'punishing economic sanctions' against the Iran government.

He did not specify how those sanctions would be applied.

Earlier in the day, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had called his country's missile strike on US bases in Iraq a "slap in the face" for America and said that Washington's troops must leave the region.

Khamenei was addressing the public in Teheran just hours after the burial of General Solemani.

"Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region," he said.



"Today Iran is well equipped," Khomeini said, adding, "More people will join the movement and it will spread outside Iran."

(With inputs from agencies)