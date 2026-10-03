US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports of a probable restriction on US diesel shipments following commitments from European nations to expand fuel availability within the market. Speaking to journalists before departing for Marine One, Trump said that he had personally appealed to European allies to increase diesel provisions.

“Europe has a lot of diesel, and they're, they're gonna be making a major world contribution, and so are we,” Trump said. “And we’re not gonna be, uh, doing the export ban. We’re gonna be doing what we’re supposed to do,” he added.

The G7 nations in cordination with the European partners have agreed to release European partners, has agreed to a massive emergency release of 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil.

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“We're gonna have a lot of oil very shortly, as soon as Iran ends, which won't be long,” Trump said. “Not gonna be long, and you're gonna have oil go down to the price it was before, maybe even lower than I got it at the beginning."

When questioned whether a plan to ban diesel exports was completely averted, Trump said that his administration was never going to do it.

“It was never really ever on the table, but what Europe did was a great thing,” said Trump. He said that Europe uses diesel disproportionately more than most. He also claimed that he had a great relationship with Europe.

These announcements appear to conclude a week of frantic transnational lobbying as crack spread reached its historic highs and fuel prices surged due to the ongoing US-Iran war, the shipping crisis, the Ukraine-Russia war, and persistent attacks on oil refineries. Trump, over the past week, reportedly said that he was considering suspending exports of the fuel, which would be the first restriction on US energy exports, after the Obama administration lifted a decades-old ban on oil exports in 2015.