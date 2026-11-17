President Donald Trump said at the Quad leaders’ summit in Manila on Tuesday that the grouping represents some of the most successful partnerships in the world and the four nations have outstanding relationships and coordinate closely. Trump also presented the four-nation grouping as a security alliance and a technology bloc.

“We have outstanding relationships, and we coordinate closely. QUAD represents some of the most successful partnerships in the world,” the US president said.

“We have outstanding coordination in economy and security. We are working to bring peace through strength,” the US president said.

He added that anti-submarine capability has become more and more important. He also announced that the Quad will conduct an exercise featuring maritime patrol aircraft.

“We have strong relationships in Southeast Asia, and our submarines are beyond reproach,” he added.

Trump also announced a new artificial intelligence accelerator as well as a joint military exercise and described advanced AI as a development “bigger than the industrial revolution.”

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He said the group is working to advance and improve advanced artificial intelligence and added that the US is spending $85 million for access to trusted superintelligence.

“We are working to advance super intelligence and spending $85 million for access to trusted SI. We want to be careful but want to cherish super intelligence. This is bigger than the industrial revolution. QUAD will launch a new artificial intelligence accelerator,” said Trump.

Trump also announced critical minerals agreements with Quad partners India, Japan and Australia, aimed at securing supply chains and slashing dependence on individual foreign suppliers. Trump said the deals would strengthen the four countries and protect them from potential economic pressure.

“We’ve made several important new critical mineral deals to secure our supply chains and ensure that none of our nations is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier,” Trump said.

Earlier, Trump posed for a photo with the leaders of the three other members of the Quad, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Manila.

“We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have had it right from the beginning,” Trump said. “I’ve been with all three of them for a long time, and they’re phenomenal people, and they’re friends of mine.”

Quad is a security grouping that includes the US, India, Japan and Australia and was meant to be an important Asia-Pacific bloc. The talks took place on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and were the first in-person Quad leaders’ gathering since 2024.