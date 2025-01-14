A major row has erupted amid claims that a Muslim cleric who earlier refused to condemn Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah has now been invited to the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. Husham Al-Husainy, the imam of the Karbalaa Islamic Educational Center in Dearborn, Michigan has reportedly been invited to deliver a benediction at the Jan 20 mega event.

US conservatives are criticising this move by the Trump transition team, who believe the invitation to the Imam goes against the values that the incoming president stands for.

Why Husham Al-Husainy is controversial?

A report by Middle East Forum described Al-Husainy as “a radical anti-Semitic, pro-Hezbollah Shia imam” with “a significant history of extremism.”

In 2015, during a rally at the Karbalaa Islamic Educational Center, Al-Husainy reportedly wished death upon Saudi Arabia and dubbed the Saudis as “agents of the Jews.”

As per reports, Al-Husainy had attended a pro-Hezbollah rally in Dearborn in 2006 and also waved a photo of then-Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah from the stage. It is to be noted that Nasrallah was killed in Israeli strikes last year.

In 2007, the cleric delivered an address at the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting and allegedly suggested that US forces were “oppressors and occupiers.” Later, he clarified that he was not referring to US forces when he asked almighty God to “help us to stop the war and violence, and oppression and occupation”.

Later, during a TV show, Al-Husainy refused to admit that Hezbollah is a terrorist organisation, as designated by the US in 1997. “Hezbollah is a Lebanese organisation. And I’ve got nothing to do with that,” the cleric said in response.

Listen to Imam Husham Al-Husainy scream at Sean Hannity for 5 minutes straight to avoid answering whether he supports Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/cNHV8v5RRW — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) January 13, 2025

The cleric threw his support behind the Trump campaign ahead of 2024 presidential elections.

“I am supporting Donald Trump because he opposes gay marriage and he is the most Christian person in the election,” the Imam said. “He will return us to conservative values, and I am a Muslim and I will stand with whoever opposes gay marriage,” he argued, despite Trump not having made such a promise during his election campaign.

US conservatives are now calling on the Trump team to withdraw the invitation to the Imam as soon as possible.

“What the hell is going on at the Trump Campaign? Is this how they will thank voters? By putting a typical pro-Hezbollah Imam on stage?” said one user.

“Imam Husaham al-Hussainy had previously blasted America while at the DNC. There are bad people once again getting inside Trump's inner circle,” said a second.

“Imam Husham Al-Husainy is Dangerous. Get him away from Trump,” a third user wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)