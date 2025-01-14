Donald Trump's GOP allies are swiftly moving to back his revived ambition to purchase Greenland and are in the process of introducing a legislation that would clear the path for negotiations with Denmark over the vast Arctic territory.

"Make Greenland Great Again"

Leading the House Republicans is Representative Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), who, as per Fox News, has unveiled the 'Make Greenland Great Again Act', a bill designed to authorise Trump to begin talks with Denmark immediately after his inauguration on January 20.

"Joe Biden took a blowtorch to our reputation these past four years, and before even taking office, President Trump is telling the world that America First is back," Ogles told Fox News.

"American economic and security interests will no longer take a backseat, and House Republicans are ready to help President Trump deliver for the American people," he added.

The Make Greenland Great Again Act would allow the sitting president to begin talks with Denmark on Jan 20 — the day of Trump's inauguration.

The bill mandates that within five days of any agreement with Denmark, the president must provide Congress with all related documents for review.

"Not later than 5 calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark relating to the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit to the appropriate congressional committees the agreement, including all related materials and annexes," the legislation states.

However, the Constitution gives Congress control over federal spending, meaning any purchase would need congressional approval for funding.

Republican bill gathers momentum

Ogles’ bill, as per the report, has already gained support from 10 Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Michael Rulli (R-Ohio), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), Barry Moore (R-Ala.), Randy Weber (R-Texas), and Brian Babin (R-Texas), the incoming chair of the House Science Committee.

Trump first floated the idea of buying Greenland during his first term, sparking global debate. Now, he’s doubling down on the idea, while also hinting at acquiring the Panama Canal. Last week, the incoming US president also stated that he would not rule out taking both territories by force.

When asked if he would rule out using economic or military coercion to secure these territories, Trump replied bluntly, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two".

What is the strategic importance of Greenland?

Greenland, the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, is located in North America, but has longstanding cultural and geopolitical ties to Europe.

Trump allies argue that Greenland’s location—close to Russia—makes it a critical asset for US national security. Ogles called the potential purchase "essential to our national security."

