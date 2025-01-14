US President-elect Donald Trump, on Monday (Jan 13), said that he is "very quickly" going to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after taking office.

This will be the first meeting between both the leaders since Russia's war with Ukraine began in February 2022. Trump, however, did not specify a timeline for when they both will meet.

On being asked about his strategy to end the war, which has been ongoing for over 3 years now, Trump told Newsmax: "Well, there's only one strategy and it's up to Putin and I can't imagine he's too thrilled about the way it's gone because it hasn't gone exactly well for him either."

"And I know he wants to meet and I'm going to meet very quickly. I would've done it sooner but...you have to get into the office. For some of the things, you do have to be there."

US Congressman Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser, said on Sunday (Jan 12) that he expected a call between Trump and Putin in "the coming days and weeks."

Around 300 North Korean soldiers killed fighting Ukraine

Meanwhile, over 300 North Korean soldiers have lost their lives and 2,700 were injured while fighting Russia's war against Ukraine.

"The deployment of North Korean troops to Russia has reportedly expanded to include the Kursk region, with estimates suggesting that casualties among North Korean forces have surpassed 3,000," South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun claimed in comments to reporters, citing information from Seoul's National Intelligence Service.

The North Korean soldiers have also been ordered by Pyongyang to take their own lives rather than get captured, said Lee.

"Memos found on deceased soldiers indicate that the North Korean authorities pressured them to commit suicide or self-detonate before capture," he said.

One soldier, who was facing imminent capture, cried out "General Kim Jong Un" before attempting to blow himself up with a grenade, said Lee.

The analysis carried out by NIS unveiled that the soldiers from North Korea displayed a "lack of understanding of modern warfare," and Russia is using them in a manner which is leading to their "high number of casualties," said the lawmaker.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this ongoing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)