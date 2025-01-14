Country music singer Carrie Underwood will be performing 'America the Beautiful' at US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20. A copy of the program shared by a spokesperson of the presidential inaugural committee shows Underwood as a performer.



"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," said Underwood who has mostly stayed out of politics during her career.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."



Underwood shot to fame after winning American Idol back in 2005. Since then she has top charts and won Grammys for her music.



Trump, the Republican former president, defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 US election.

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood replaces Katy Perry as judge on the show



During his election campaign, Trump was asked by several artists to not use their songs for campaign-related events. Artists like Beyonce, and Celine Dion asked Trump to stop using their music. This wasn't the first time that artists showed displeasure at Trump using their music. During the 2016 campaign, Neil Young and Guns N' Roses were some of the performers who had asked him to stop using their music ahead of and after the 2016 election.



Some artists though did extend their support to Trump like Waka Flocka Flame and country singers Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of Miley Cyrus, among others.

Artists performing at Trump's inaugural ceremony

After Underwood's performance, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump, according to the copy of inauguration plans.

Underwood will be singing "America the Beautiful" at the January 20th event and will be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.



The '70s disco group Village People, who have been a staple during Trump's rallies over the past year, with hits like "Y.M.C.A" and "Macho Man", will also perform at one of Trump's inaugural balls and a rally he's holding in Washington in the day leading up to his inauguration.



Village People shared a statement on Facebook on Monday. "We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," the band said.

"Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost," they continued. "Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."

Greenwood band and opera singer Christopher Macchio are also set to make a performance during Trump's inauguration festivities.

