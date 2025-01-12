External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

During his visit to Washington, Jaishankar will also hold meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration, said a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday (Jan 12).

"On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America," the statement said.

"During the visit, EAM will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion," it added.

Donald Trump’s inauguration

Trump’s inauguration is just days away, and the world is curious about which world leaders are expected to attend the highly anticipated event.

The ceremony will take place on January 20, starting at 12 pm ET or 10:30 pm IST, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

As per reports in American media, several world leaders are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The list below of world leaders has been prepared on the basis of information leaked to international media outlets.

Italy PM Georgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, a populist and staunch conservative leader, is expected to be present at the event. On Januaryy 4, she met Trump at Florida’s Mar-a-Lago resort in a significant show of support.

CNN reported that Meloni has received an official invitation to the Trump inauguration.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

Bukele was among one of the first world leaders who extended congratulations to Trump upon his victory in November. CNN reported that he had also received an invitation to the ceremony.

Argentina President Javier Milei

Javier Milei may also attend the event, according to CBS News.

A spokesperson for the president had confirmed the same in December.

(With inputs from agencies)