China has openly admitted that its president, Xi Jinping, is in contact with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. This marks China's first official acknowledgment of talks between the two leaders ahead of Trump's inauguration. The admission comes a day after the Republican leader told a conservative radio host that he is already in touch with President Xi through representatives and expects to have a good relationship with his Chinese counterpart.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: Will The Chinese President Attend Trump's Inauguration?
Advertisment