Ottawa

In a major political setback to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tendered her resignation on Monday (Dec 16). The stepping down of the 56-year-old leader comes in the backdrop of the looming threat of US President-elect Donald Trump’s sanctions on Canada. The move may threaten Trudeau’s hold on power as his approval ratings nosedive and his own party members grow impatient with his leadership.

Canada’s CTV News later reported that Trudeau was ‘considering his options as leader’ following Freeland’s move. Leaders from the opposition Conservative party and NDP have called on the PM to resign.

Pointing to Trump’s plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada, Freeland in her letter wrote, “Our country today faces a grave challenge."

“For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada," the ex-finance minister wrote.

Making things worse for the Trudeau government, Freeland’s resignation came the same day she was supposed to table her fall economic statement – a document that includes key economic metrics such as the size of Canada’s deficit.

Trudeau heckled

Meanwhile, as Trudeau was on his way to appear at the Liberal fundraiser at the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa, he was heckled by an onlooker.

“You failed Canada, you ruined our country. You’re done. Walk away. You don’t have an ounce of your father’s integrity,” he yelled. Trudeau responded, “Have a good night, sir.”

Liberal MP Collins go all-out against Trudeau

Meanwhile, Ontario lawmaker Chad Collins openly declared Monday the Liberal Party needed a new leader, in open defiance to Trudeau.

“I’m not going to breach confidentiality in terms of what happened in caucus, but I can say we’re not united,” he said.

“There’s still a number of our members who feel we need a change in leadership. I’m one of those.”

“We fear what a ‘make Canada great again’ agenda from Mr. Poilievre means to our constituents, and I think the only path forward for us is to choose a new leader, and to present a new plan to Canadians with a different vision,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)