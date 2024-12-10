Washington

Upcoming United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 10) mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dubbing him the "Governor of the Great State of Canada."

Sharing a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada."

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!" he added.

The tariff threat by Trump

Trump's post came days after he promised massive hikes in tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada from the first day of his administration, specifically calling for a 25 per cent tariff on all products sent to the US.

On November 30, Trump met with Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The upcoming American president said that he and Trudeau had a very productive meeting and discussed a range of topics, including Fentanyl crossing the border and the massive trade deficit that the US has with Canada.

"We discussed many important topics that will require both Countries to work together to address, like the Fentanyl and Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration, Fair Trade Deals that do not jeopardize American Workers, and the massive Trade Deficit the US has with Canada," Trump said.

Justin Trudeau on tariff threat

A day earlier, Justin Trudeau issued a statement where he said that Americans were beginning to wake up to the reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive.

The Canadian PM said he would retaliate if Trump agreed to go ahead with the tariffs.