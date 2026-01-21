Google Preferred
  Train derails near Barcelona after hitting collapsed wall; driver killed, dozens injured

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 07:23 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 07:47 IST
Firefighters and rescue personnel work at the site where a regional service train collided with a collapsed wall between Sant Sadurni d'Anoia and Gelida, near Barcelona, early January 21, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The accident occurred around 10:00 pm on Tuesday in Gelida, approximately 40 kilometres west of Barcelona. 

A late-night commuter train derailment near Barcelona has killed the driver and injured dozens of passengers, adding to growing concern over rail safety in Spain after a separate deadly crash just days earlier. This comes just two days after a deadly rail crash between two high-speed trains near Adamuz in the southern Córdoba province, killing 41 people.

The latest Spain train accident

The accident occurred around 10:00 pm on Tuesday in Gelida, approximately 40 kilometres west of Barcelona. A commuter service on the busy R4 line derailed while travelling between Gelida and Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, a route used daily by thousands of passengers. The train, as per reports, was travelling between the municipalities of Gelida and Sant Sadurní d’Anoia when it ploughed into the rubble of a collapsed wall on Tuesday (Jan 20).

Catalonia’s civil protection authorities said the derailment was caused when a retaining wall collapsed onto the train tracks following heavy rainfall in the area. The train struck the rubble, sending at least one carriage off the rails.

Emergency responders, as per CNN, received 28 calls related to the train accident. They described a chaotic scene in near darkness, with parts of the train twisted and debris scattered across the line. Twenty ambulances from the Medical Emergency System and 38 fire units were sent to the scene. Firefighters secured the area, stabilised the damaged retaining wall and the train itself, and moved the injured out of what they described as the “hot zone” for treatment.

One dead, dozens injured

Catalonia’s regional government confirmed that the train driver died despite being treated by first responders. At least 37 passengers were injured, most of them lightly, though four were reported to be in serious condition.

Claudi Gallardo, an inspector with the Catalan fire service, said "there are four seriously injured and one person who has passed away". Gallardo said that all passengers had been evacuated from the train. One person had to be extricated after becoming trapped inside a carriage.

