Top 10 world news: Zelensky denounces missile strikes, Wimbledon updates, and more

Zelensky condemned the missile strikes on Ukraine. Due to typhoon Chaba, an engineering vessel that was 160 nautical miles southwest of Hong Kong "suffered substantial damage and broke into two pieces". Angry protesters stormed Libya's parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk.

'Conscious, deliberately targeted Russian terror': Zelensky denounces missile strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the missile strikes on Ukraine that killed at least 21 people and injured dozens in built-up areas.

United States: New York moves to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

Becoming a vanguard in the pushback against a seismic ruling by the country's Supreme Court that upended reproductive rights nationwide, the United States' state of New York moved to enshrine abortion rights and access to contraception in its constitution.

South China sea typhoon Chaba breaks ship in two, dozens missing

An engineering vessel that was 160 nautical miles southwest of Hong Kong "suffered substantial damage and broke into two pieces" and the 30-member crew abandoned the ship leaving more than two dozen crew members unaccounted for.

Protesters storm and set fire to Libyan parliament in Tobruk

Venting their anger at deteriorating living conditions and months of political deadlock, protesters stormed Libya's parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk on Friday and set parts of it ablaze.

Monkeypox symptoms observed in UK different from pervious outbreaks: Lancet study

A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on Saturday has suggested that the symptoms of monkeypox cases in the UK are different than the previous virus outbreak reported in the rest of the world.

Texas migrant deaths: Vehicle's driver claims he was not aware air condition was not working

Homero Zamorano, the driver of the truck, in which 53 dead bodies were found in Texas, has said that he was not aware that the air condition of the vehicle had stopped working.

Dozens of Russian weapons tycoons have faced no Western sanctions

As Russia's military continues to pound Ukraine with missiles and other lethal weapons, Western nations have responded in part by targeting Russia's defence industry with sanctions.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange files appeal in London court against extradition

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange has appealed to the High Court in London against a decision to extradite him to the United States.

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff bows out of Wimbledon 2022 after defeat against Amanda Anisimova

Coco Gauff`s Wimbledon challenge came unstuck in the third round on Saturday when she was beaten by familiar foe Amanda Anisimova 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 in an all-American showdown.

Prince William & Harry remember Princess Diana on her 61st birth anniversary

Prince William and Harry are remembering their late mother Princess Diana on late royal's 61st birth anniversary.