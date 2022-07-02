Prince William & Harry remember Princess Diana on her 61st birth anniversary

Prince William and Harry are remembering their late mother Princess Diana on late royal's 61st birth anniversary. Diana, known as the people's princess died in the year 1997 in a car accident in Paris.



Marking the special day, Willian honoured all the recipients of The Diana Award -which is given to all the young people who are contributing their time to the people in need and doing their best to improve other people's life.



The heartfelt letter by Williams reads, ''Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing. The world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts.''

Today, on Diana, Princess of Wales' birthday, we recognise the new generation of changemakers that she has inspired. How has she inspired you?

Today, on Diana, Princess of Wales' birthday, we recognise the new generation of changemakers that she has inspired.

''Your stories are remarkable. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all,'' he added.

HRH The Duke of Cambridge shares his congratulations through a message of support to The 2022 Diana Award recipients:

HRH The Duke of Cambridge shares his congratulations through a message of support to The 2022 Diana Award recipients:

''Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all. I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and v’ork than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them''.



During the award ceremony, Prince Harry also remembered his late mother. He attended a virutal ceremony and said, ''Today, we’re reflecting on what would have been my mother’s 61st birthday. And this year is also 25 years since her passing. There isn’t a day during the past two and half decades where I haven’t thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother but on all of our lives,'' he said as per ET Canada.



“I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every single day,” Harry added.

Last year, on Diana's 60th birth anniversary, by setting aside all their differences after the megxit, Princes William and Harry unveiled the new statue of their mother, Princess Diana at the Sunken Garden - which was one of her favourite places.



August 31, will mark 25 year death anniversary of Diana.