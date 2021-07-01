Princess Diana 60th birth anniversary: 11 times the People’s Princess broke royal protocol for good

A dedicated humanitarian, a loving mother and fashion icon, Princess Diana left an impact and legacy that is still alive in people’s memories and pages of history. In her life as a princess, she wasn't afraid to break the royal rules which stopped her from living life, her way,

Today, July 1 2021, would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, and we are paying a tribute to the “people’s princess”, ''rebellious royal'' or the ''courageous feminist''. Here's a look at how Diana become a royal rebel in the best way possible.