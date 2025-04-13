Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “strong response” from Europe and the US after a Russian strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 31 people.

‘Only b**tards can do this’: Zelensky calls for ‘strong response’ on Russia following Sumy strike that killed 31

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “strong response” from Europe and the US following a Russian strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Sunday (Apr 13) that killed at least 31 people, including two children. While 84 were injured, including 10 children, following the deadliest attack in months amid Moscow’s dragging invasion.

'Correct your mistakes': China demands US ‘completely cancel’ Trump’s reciprocal tariffs after electronics exemption

China on Sunday (April 13) called on the United States to fully withdraw its reciprocal tariffs, following a recent move by Washington to lift import duties on certain consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops.

Israeli airstrike targets Gaza’s only functioning hospital, Hamas command center in Deir al-Balah

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet said an airstrike targeted a Hamas command center in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah on Sunday (Apr 13).

'Devastating, illegal’: Elon Musk's DOGE falsely lists 6100 migrants as dead in Social Security ‘death file’

In a low blow, DOGE and US President Donald Trump's immigration department have made the US Social Security Administration (SSA) falsely mark over 6,000 living immigrants as deceased.

Capitol riot with money-back guarantee? Trump’s Jan. 6 ‘patriots’ may get refund for damage they caused

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has indicated it may return fines to a number of January 6 rioters whose convictions were later overturned by presidential pardons, particularly if those pardons came while the cases were still under appeal.

'Getting rid of the president': US teen kills parents to fund Trump assassination plot and ‘bring in some chaos’

A 17-year-old boy from Wisconsin has been accused of murdering his parents as part of a plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump and overthrow the government, according to newly unsealed court documents.

What did Trump’s medical examination reveal? White House makes US president’s health report public

US President Donald Trump, who has often been accused of a lack of openness about his health, is in “excellent health”, according to the White House doctor’s report released on Sunday (Apr 13).

China sentences nine for defrauding 66,800 Indians in $6.2 million telecom scams

Nine people were sentenced to prison in China along with fines for being involved in a telecommunication fraud scheme targeting Indians. The scammers siphoned Rs 517 million ($6.2 million) from 66,800 victims through fake investment platforms and false identities, reported Global Times.

HanumanKind stuns Coachella with Chenda Melam, performes Run It Up & Big Dawgs. Watch

Rapper Hanumankind stunned the crowd at Coachella this year with a powerful performance of his hit single Run It Up, accompanied by a traditional Kerala-style chenda melam. The artist was among a diverse lineup of performers at the iconic music festival held in California, USA.

IPL 2025: Virat, Salt guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to nine-wicket win Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (April 13). Chasing 174, they made it look very easy with Phil Salt set the tone with a fiery 65 off just 33 balls and Virat Kohli anchoring the innings with a crucial 62* off 45 balls.