Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (April 13). Chasing 174, they made it look very easy with Phil Salt set the tone with a fiery 65 off just 33 balls and Virat Kohli anchoring the innings with a crucial 62* off 45 balls.

The night was even more special for Kohli as he brought up his 100th T20 half-century — becoming the first Indian and only the second player after David Warner (108 fifties) to achieve this milestone.

RCB, wearing their iconic green jersey for their environmental initiative, were aggressive from the very first over. Salt took charge and played fearless cricket, hitting boundaries putting the Rajasthan bowlers under pressure.

He brought up his half-century in just 28 balls before getting dismissed in the ninth over. By that time, RCB were speeding up at ten runs an over.

Kohli, who started off cautiously, shifted gears after Salt’s departure and Devdutt Padikkal gave a strong support with 40 off 28 deliveries. The duo stitched together a smooth partnership, wrapping up the chase in just 17.3 overs.This marked RCB’s fourth win in six games all away from home.

Yashasvi finds rhythm

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals made a steady start after being asked to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in good touch and top-scored with 75 off 47 deliveries. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag chipped scored decent but the Royals never really got into the beast mode.

Their final score of 173/4 looked decent, but lacked the firepower to challenge RCB’s in-form batting. Despite it being their first home game of the season, RR couldn’t make the most of it. RCB’s clinical chase, led by two outstanding knocks, left the host clueless and sealed a comfortable win for the visitors.