Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting star Virat Kohli once again entered record books while pulling off his chase masterclass against Rajasthan Royals and became just the second batter to complete a century of half-centuries in the T20 format.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Virat played the anchor role for the Royal Challengers during their pursuit of a competitive 174-run target. While Salt went berserk at one end, Virat maintained his composure to keep the scoreboard ticking with his commanding strike rotation.

Virat joined the former Australian opener David Warner for the record in the 15th over of the innings after dispatching the ball past the boundary rope to register his 100th fifty in the T20s. The Indian batter entered the elite club, which only featured Warner as its sole member till now. The former Australia star has a staggering 108 half-centuries to his name in the T20 format.

Kohli, Salt drive RCB to big win

Coming to the match, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt slammed half-centuries and shared a 92-run partnership to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nine-wicket win against hosts Rajasthan Royals.

Salt made a quickfire 65 off 33 balls, his highest score this season, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 off 45 balls as RCB chased down the target with 15 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal also scored an unbeaten 40 off 28 balls.

Earlier, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 75 off 47 balls, his second half-century of the season, and shared two productive partnerships with RR skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

