Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Sunday (April 13). Star batter Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 off 45 balls and helped the team register a big win. His innings was laced with four boundaries and two sixes.

However, it was Rajasthan Royals' rounder Riyan Parag, who was in the firing line from fans on social media after he droppped an easy catch of Virat Kohli. The incident happed in the third over of the innings of Sandeep Sharma.

Kohli stepped down the track, attempted to loft a cross-seam slower delivery. The shot was mistimed and as a result, the ball straight up in the air. Parag, coming in from mid-on with his sunglasses on, got underneath it but couldn’t hold on. It was a crucial moment in the game.

How fans trolled Riyan Parag:

Coming to the match, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 47-ball 75 to power Rajasthan Royals to 173/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On a pitch where the ball stayed low and lacked pace, Jaiswal's batting skills stood out after RCB toss and elected to have a bowl first.

The 23-year-old struck 10 fours and two sixes during his time at the crease.

(With inputs from agencies)