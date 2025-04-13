Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant 141 off 55 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) end their four-match losing streak in IPL 2025. Chasing a mammoth total of 246 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad, SRH won it comfortably with nine balls to spare, all thanks to Abhishek’s record-breaking knock of 141.

Abhishek Sharma brought out a handwritten note from his pocket after reaching his hundred. It read, “This one is for the Orange Army.” That showed how much he wanted to contribute for the team and win it for them.

“I wrote it today itself,” Abhishek said after the match. “Because I usually wake up and write something. I got a random thought that if I do something today, that would be for the Orange Army. Luckily, today I felt like it was my day.”

The left-handed opener hit 14 fours and 10 sixes during his innings. He was involved in a 171-run opening stand with Travis Head in just 12.2 overs, setting up SRH's highest successful chase this season.

'I never play anything behind the wicket'

“If you've seen me close enough, I never play anything behind the wicket,” he said. “But I was still trying few shots because they had a pretty good plan for us outside off. So, I wanted to just invent a few shots which I think was very easy on this pitch because of the bounce and the boundary size on one side.”

Coming to the match, SRH were under pressure after four consecutive losses. Both openers had failed to capitalise in recent games. However, Abhishek said the mood in the camp remained positive.

“I’d be lying if I say there was no pressure,” he said. “There is pressure if you don’t do well in three or four innings, especially if your team’s losing. But I never felt that we’ve been losing games. Nobody in the team had a negative mindset, there was only positivity from everyone.”

With this win, SRH have moved up to eighth on the points table. They next face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April17).

(With inputs from agencies)