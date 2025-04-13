Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans on Saturday, announced to support Palestine’s charitable organisations, especially for children, during the ongoing 10th edition of the league.

The announcement was made by Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan at the toss, sharing that the franchise will donate to the charities in Palestine on every six and wicket taken by their players.

"I have an announcement to make from Multan Sultans. On every six and four, or a wicket, we will do something for the children in Palestine and Gaza," Rizwan said after the toss.

Earlier, Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen made the same announcement in a video statement. Tareen revealed that both their batters and bowlers wanted to contribute towards the aid of the Palestinians thus the franchise decided to donate $356 on each sixer or a wicket by their players.

For a noble cause

“We would like to make an announcement on behalf of Multan Sultans that we have decided to support Palestinian charities in this season of PSL,” said Tareen.

“Since our players wanted to be a part of this, so we have decided whenever any of our batter hits a sixer, we will donate $356 to Palestinian charities. Similarly our bowlers wanted to join so we will also be donating 100,000 rupees on each wicket taken to Palestinian charities, especially those who work for children," he added.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 10: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell (all platinum), David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan (all diamond), Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain (all gold), Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir (all silver), Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah (both emerging), Muhammad Amir Barki, Johnson Charles and Yasir Khan (all supplementary).

