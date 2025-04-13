Congress MLA and former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been on the receiving end of rampant online trolling ever since she accepted $46 million cash reward from the BJP-led Haryana government.

The Congress MLA received this award under Haryana's premier sports policy, which allows medal-winning athletes to choose between a government job, a land allotment, or a cash reward. The policy grants $69 million for an Olympic gold, $46 million for silver, and $29 million crore for bronze.

Despite being disqualified from the women's 50kg category due to a slight weight infraction in the Paris Olympics, Phogat was still awarded the cash prize equivalent to a silver medalist.

Several users on X called her decision as opportunistic, questioning why she deserved such a large reward despite not qualifying for the Olympics.

Here's what Vinesh posted on X:

2 रुपये लेकर ट्वीट करने वालों और फ्री का ज्ञान बाँटने वालों… ज़रा ध्यान से सुनो!

तुम्हारी जानकारी के लिए बता दूँ — अब तक करोड़ों के ऑफर ठुकरा चुकी हूँ।

सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक्स से लेकर ऑनलाइन गेमिंग तक,

पर मैंने कभी अपने उसूलों का सौदा नहीं किया।

जो कुछ भी हासिल किया है, मेहनत की… — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) April 13, 2025

In response, Phogat didn’t hold back. She took to social media to address her critics directly, calling them "Rs 2 tweeters" and told them to “zip it, sit in a corner and cry.” She emphasised that the reward wasn’t just for the Paris qualification, but a recognition of her overall contribution to Indian wrestling—especially her bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships, which had secured a quota spot for India in her weight category.

Vinesh entered the political arena after announcing her retirement from wrestling a short while after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympic Games.