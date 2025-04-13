Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Abhishek Sharma was in red-hot form against Punjab Kings (PBKS) during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) clash in Hyderabad on Saturday (April 12). The swashbuckling batsman made a blistering 141 off just 55 balls to help his team register a dominating win. His innings was laced with 14 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Advertisment

Post game, the batter revealed that he was battling fever over the last four days but continued to receive words of encouragement from former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and current Mumbai Indians vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Abhishek was struggling to find rhythm in the last five games until the big game against PBKS. Yuvraj has been a mentor for Abhishek for a long time while Suryakumar is also a good friend. Keeping rivalry aside, Surya encouraged the SRH batter to move ahead of poor form and try to give his best on the field.

Also Read: IPL 2025: In a heartwarming gesture, MI captain Hardik Pandya gifts his bat to Kashvee Gautam ahead of DC clash-WATCH

Advertisment

"To be honest, I was sick for four days-I had a fever. But I feel really grateful to have people like Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav around me. They kept calling, kept checking in, and they believed in me," Abhishek said in the post-match press conference.

"Even when I started to doubt myself a little, they didn't. That belief from people like them-it matters a lot. When someone like that believes in you, you start believing in yourself again. For me, it was just about that one innings. I was waiting for it. And today it came," he added.

'Never felt any negativity in the team'

Advertisment

Before the start of the Punjab Kings game, Abhishek had only scored 51 runs at an average of 10.50. Abhishek said that there was pressure on him to deliver.

"Of course - if I say there wasn't, I'd be lying. When you don't perform well for three or four innings, and the team loses, the pressure does build up on individual players. But like I said during the post-match ceremony, I never felt any negativity in the team. No one had the mindset of 'we're losing.' Everyone stayed positive," Abhishek said.

"We all knew something big was coming from the team-and luckily, we got to break that four-match losing streak today," the southpaw signed off.

(With inputs from agencies)