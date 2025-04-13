US President Donald Trump, who has often been accused of a lack of openness about his health, is in “excellent health”, according to the White House doctor’s report released on Sunday (Apr 13).

The Republican, 78, underwent his first annual medical assessment since returning to the presidency at Walter Reed Medical Center. He had repeatedly boasted about his own health since the beginning of his second term, while he mocked the former president Joe Biden, 82, for being mentally unfit for the office.

‘Fully fit to execute the duties’

According to the physician’s letter shared by the White House, “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.”

It added, “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump's days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events.”

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” the letter said.

The medical examination report only noted a few abnormalities, including minor sun damage to Trump’s skin and scarring on his right ear from a gunshot wound after he was shot at in an assassination bid last year in July.

Earlier, the president told reporters on Friday (Apr 11) that he felt “in very good shape” after his examination at the Walter Reed military hospital in the Washington suburbs.

The White House had said that presidential physician Sean Barbabella would give a readout of the physical and that “of course” the full report would be provided.

(With inputs from agencies)