As global financial markets spiralled, Donald Trump retreated, not to the White House, but to his Florida golf course, before finally bowing to pressure and softening his tough trade tariffs.

Between those events, Trump had kept a low profile, spending his time golfing, dining with donors, and brushing off the economic unrest. “This is a great time to get rich,” he reportedly said, even as the US economy faced serious trouble.

April 'Liberation Day'

Trump declared 2 April as “liberation day”, standing in the White House Rose Garden and announcing wide-reaching tariffs on dozens of countries.

According to The Washington Post, Trump made his final decision on the tariffs just hours before the announcement. “He’s at the peak of just not giving a fuck any more,” said someone close to his inner circle. “Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a fuck. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail.”

Off to Florida as markets crash

The next day, as markets bled trillions of dollars, Trump boarded Air Force One to Miami and headed straight to a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at his Doral resort, chauffeured by his son Eric in a golf cart.

He spent Friday at Mar-a-Lago, wearing his red “Make America Great Again” cap, before heading to his golf club. Online, he defended his approach. “TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Back in Washington, the bodies of four US soldiers killed in a training exercise in Lithuania were returned to American soil. Trump stayed in Florida, sending Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to Dover Air Force Base in his place. That evening, Trump attended a candlelit dinner for Maga Inc., reportedly charging $1 million per plate.

On Saturday, Trump played another round of golf, this time at his family’s Jupiter course. An official White House note followed, “The president won his second-round matchup of the senior club championship today in Jupiter, Fla., and advances to the championship round on Sunday.”

As Sunday arrived, while members of his cabinet scrambled to manage the growing fallout on TV, Trump played through, ignoring the turmoil. His aides gave mixed messages, some said the tariffs were non-negotiable, and others hinted at flexibility.

A lavish dinner and a last-minute U-turn

Back in Washington, Trump faced increasing criticism, including from his own Republican allies and major business leaders, urging him to change course before the economy collapsed further. But his first public appearance was celebratory: welcoming the LA Dodgers to the White House and receiving a “Trump 47” jersey.

At a black-tie dinner that evening, Trump was defiant. “I know what the hell I’m doing,” he told donors. He insisted the tariffs were working. “I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass. They are. They are dying to make a deal.”

But the next day, Trump stepped back. On Truth Social, he announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs, giving space for negotiations while still pushing ahead with others targeting China.

'A mad king'

“He’s certainly living up to the caricature of being a mad king,” Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella told The Guardian.

“When you’re addressing a ballroom in a tuxed

o, telling people to take the painful medicine, or on your umpteenth golf vacation while economic chaos is rippling throughout this country and others, at best you’re completely out of touch," he added.

“At worst, you’re a sociopathic narcissist who doesn’t give a crap about anyone suffering. Ultimately, there will be a political price to pay for that,” Bardella said.

