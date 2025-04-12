US President Donald Trump's administration on Saturday (April 12) has exempted electronic products from massive "reciprocal tariffs", according to new guidance from US Customs and Border Protection.

Now, there will be no tariffs on smartphones, computers, chips and other electronics.

The new tariff guidance excludes electronic devices and components, including semiconductors, solar cells, flat panel TV displays, flash drives, memory cards and solid-state drives used for storing data.

However, according to a Bloomberg report, the relief from this exemption may be short-lived. The exclusions are tied to the initial tariff order, which avoids stacking multiple levies on top of existing country-wide rates.

The observers suggested these goods may soon face lower, sector-specific tariffs instead, particularly for China.

The White House has not yet commented on the latest guidance.

Moreover, these exemptions also offer huge relief for US companies including Apple that assemble and import devices in China.

The iPhone maker's shares have been crushed since Trump hiked tariffs on China.

Moreover, according to Wall Street analysts, the cost of making many devices in the US would add thousands of dollars to their price tags and will take years to set up production.

Recently, since Trump's tariff war began, consumers have been rushing to buy electronics, while, businesses that rely on overseas production have been canceling orders from suppliers.

Earlier this week, while getting harsh on China, Trump did not forget to grant mercy to the other nations who have sought negotiations with the US after the US president imposed reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

Trump said that he would put a "90-day PAUSE" and a "substantially lowered reciprocal tariff" on more than 75 countries who have called the US representatives for negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies)