The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet said an airstrike targeted a Hamas command center in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah on Sunday (Apr 13).

According to Palestinian media, the strike hit the Deir al-Balah municipality building, killing at least three people.

The Israeli military said several Hamas operatives were present at the site at the time of the attack. Hamas operatives used the compound to carry out attacks against Israel and its soldiers and were planning more attacks, said the IDF and Shin Bet.

Only functioning hospital in Gaza destroyed

The Palestinian civil defence agency said that the Israeli air force targeted the al-Ahli hospital, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab hospital. It is the only hospital still functioning in the Gaza city after the medical facilities in the northern area of the strip were destroyed.

The agency said the strike “led to the destruction of the surgery building and the oxygen generation station for the intensive care units”.

Although no casualties were reported in the strike, the Gaza health ministry said that one child died during the evacuation as they were unable to provide urgent care.

However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) alleged in a statement that the hospital was a command and control centre used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“The compound was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” the military said.

The Palestinian civil defence agency said that doctors and patients were only given around 20 minutes to evacuate the building. While the IDF claimed it had taken steps to “mitigate harm to civilians” and issued “advance warnings”.

