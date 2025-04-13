Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “strong response” from Europe and the US following a Russian strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Sunday (Apr 13) that killed at least 31 people, including two children. While 84 were injured, including 10 children, following the deadliest attack in months amid Moscow’s dragging invasion.

Advertisment

The Ukrainian leader said Moscow launched a ballistic missile at Sumy’s city centre on Palm Sunday and called on the world to put pressure on Russia to end the three-year conflict. This comes two days after United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held hours-long talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian port city of Saint Petersburg.

Also read | 'How is China going to respond?': Ukraine captures Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia; Zelensky demands answers from Beijing

“Talking has never stopped ballistic missiles and bombs,” Zelensky said.

Advertisment

“Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life – residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street… And that’s on the day when people go to church – Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem,” he wrote on X.

“Only b**tards can do this,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Also read | Mole inside Zelensky’s inner circle? Ukraine breaks out 'lie detectors' after Trump' mineral deal draft leaks

Advertisment

Sumy, which lies close to the Russian border, has been witnessing increasing attacks for weeks.

According to the AFP report, rescuers said that the strike hit the city centre “right when there were many people on the street,” adding that people were killed or wounded “in the middle of the street, in cars, public transport, and in houses.”

Zelensky says ‘Putin ignoring US proposal’

“Russian strikes deserve nothing but condemnation. There must be pressure on Russia to end the war and guarantee security for people. Without truly strong pressure, without sufficient support for Ukraine, Russia will continue dragging this war out,” Zelensky said.

Also read | 'They are afraid to say Russian': Zelensky blasts 'weak' US response after Russian strike kills 9 children in his home city

“It’s now the second month that Putin has been ignoring the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Unfortunately, there in Moscow they are convinced they can keep killing with impunity. Action is needed to change this situation,” he added.

EU chief, Macron condemn attack

President of the European Council António Costa condemned the attack saying, “I’m outraged by Russia’s criminal missile attack on the city centre of Sumy. Russia continues its campaign of violence, showing once again that this war exists and endures only because Russia chooses so.”

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by yet another brutal act of aggression,” he added.

Also read | ‘Colonial shakedown’: Trump wants control of Ukraine pipeline carrying Russian gas as 'payback' for military aid

“The European Union will always stand with the heroic people of Ukraine. Those responsible for these attacks must be held accountable before justice.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “Strong measures are needed to impose a ceasefire on Russia. France is working tirelessly toward this goal, alongside its partners.”

“Everyone knows: this war was initiated by Russia alone. And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it — with blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump,” he wrote on X.

“To the victims, the wounded, and all of Ukraine that continues to resist: our solidarity, our respect, our unwavering commitment,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)