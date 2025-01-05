Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has accused the Iran-backed group Hezbollah of failing to comply with the terms of a ceasefire. On Sunday (January 5), Katz warned that if the violations continue, Israel would "be forced to act."

Advertisment

Meanwhile, The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted the Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) measures for Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the region's Air Quality Index (AQI). This decision comes after favourable weather conditions helped bring AQI levels down from over 350, which had earlier prompted the activation of Stage-III actions.

In other news, thousands of South Koreans braved a snowstorm on Sunday (January 5) to rally both in support of and against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached over attempting to impose martial law in the country. Some demonstrators called for Yoon’s arrest, while others demanded his impeachment be nullified. Yoon has been resisting arrest as the deadline for the warrant approaches on Monday.

Click on the headlines to read the full stories.

Advertisment

Israel warns of action if Hezbollah breaks ceasefire; Mossad chief to visit Qatar for 'decisive' hostage talks

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has accused the Iran-backed group Hezbollah of failing to comply with the terms of a ceasefire. On Sunday (January 5), Katz warned that if the violations continue, Israel would "be forced to act."

Advertisment

Delhi-NCR revokes GRAP III measures as AQI improves: Check the list of restrictions lifted

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted the Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) measures for Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the region's Air Quality Index (AQI). This decision comes after favourable weather conditions helped bring AQI levels down from over 350, which had earlier prompted the activation of Stage-III actions.

South Korea political crisis: Thousands brave snow to rally for, against impeached President Yoon

Thousands of South Koreans braved a snowstorm on Sunday (January 5) to rally both in support of and against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached over attempting to impose martial law in the country. Some demonstrators called for Yoon’s arrest, while others demanded his impeachment be nullified. Yoon has been resisting arrest as the deadline for the warrant approaches on Monday. New Orleans terror attack could have been prevented? Shocking reports reveal warnings

Days after the New Orleans terror attack left 14 people dead on New Year's night, reports are saying it could have been prevented if authorities had paid heed to safety warnings issued as far back as 2019.

'Inhuman terrorist act': Moscow accuses Ukraine of 'deliberately' killing Russian journalist in drone strike

A freelance journalist working for Russian state newspaper Izvestia has been killed in a drone strike near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to the publication.

New York becomes first US city to implement congestion charge scheme despite Trump's objection

New York City has introduced the United States' first congestion charge scheme, aiming to tackle its infamous traffic woes. Drivers entering the congestion zone south of Central Park, which includes iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building, Times Square, and Wall Street, will face charges of up to $9 (£7) per day during peak hours. Rates for other vehicles range from $2.25 during off-peak hours to $21.60 for larger trucks and tourist buses.

‘Don’t feed the troll’: German Chancellor Scholz dismisses Elon Musk’s attacks and AfD endorsement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed recent insults directed at him and other German leaders by Elon Musk, calling the X boss a "troll." In an interview with the German weekly Stern, Scholz said, "Don’t feed the troll," when asked about Musk’s comments.

India has got its first Generation Beta baby, and it's a boy born in Manipur

For a family in Manipur, the birth of a baby was not just a New Year gift but a moment in India's history. At a hospital in the northeastern state's capital Aizawl, the first baby in the country from the so-called 'Generation Beta' was born.

'Never met anyone so arrogant,' Aussie Usman Khawaja on Jasprit Bumrah

Australia batter Usman Khawaja says that he's never met anyone 'as arrogant as Jasprit Bumrah.' Khawaja made the comments after Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after winning the Sydney Test on Sunday (Jan 5).

Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to be part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Dinesh Vijan calls him 'Thanos'

An exciting news for all, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is part of the Stree + Maddock horror-comedy universe. Months after the actor made a surprise cameo appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that Kumar is very much part of the universe.