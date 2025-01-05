The New York City has introduced the United States' first congestion charge scheme, aiming to tackle its infamous traffic woes. Drivers entering the congestion zone south of Central Park, which includes iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building, Times Square, and Wall Street, will face charges of up to $9 (£7) per day during peak hours. Rates for other vehicles range from $2.25 during off-peak hours to $21.60 for larger trucks and tourist buses.

Advertisment

Trump and local Republicans oppose

The plan has sparked significant opposition, notably from US President-elect Donald Trump, who has even vowed to dismantle the scheme upon taking office later this month. Congressman Mike Lawler, representing a district just north of New York City, has also urged Trump to end what he called an "absurd congestion pricing cash grab."

Also Read | Authorities begin culling after bird flu outbreak strike Japan farms

Advertisment

The congestion charge comes after years of political disputes and legal hurdles. The scheme, initially proposed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul two years ago, underwent revisions following resistance from commuters and businesses. Neighbouring New Jersey filed a last-minute legal challenge to block the scheme but was unsuccessful, clearing the way for its implementation.

Resistance from Taxi drivers

Taxi drivers' associations and various commuter groups have criticised the charges, citing financial burdens. Businesses in Manhattan have also expressed concerns over potential negative impacts on customers and deliveries.

Advertisment

Also Read | UK snow: Arctic blast snowstorm leads to airport runway closures, powercuts

Goals of the scheme

Despite the backlash, the congestion charge aims to reduce vehicle traffic in one of the world's busiest urban areas while generating billions of dollars to improve New York's public transit system. With Trump promising to intervene, the scheme’s future may depend on ongoing political dynamics and public response.

(With inputs from agencies)