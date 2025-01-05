Airports in several UK cities have had to close runways as a severe snowstorm hit parts of the country on Sunday (Jan 5). The John Lennon Airport in Liverpool and the Birmingham Airport are among those that shut their runways for some time after heavy snowfall overnight, which has disrupted travel and life in several areas. The bad weather is being attributed to an 'Arctic blast' sweeping across the northern hemisphere.

Advertisment

Manchester Airport reopened its runway but warned of further delays. In spite of snow-time operating procedures in place, security checks could take longer.

Also read: Heavy snow blankets S. Korea's wider Seoul, eastern regions

Bad weather causes power cuts, road travel disruptions

Advertisment

Parts of Britain are facing power cuts due to heavy snow, even as temperatures fell below 11 degrees Celcius in Scotland.



National Highways warned that northern England roads could see heavy snowfall of up to 25 centimetres.

There has been traffic chaos on the air and road in much of the UK.





Also read: Half of United States to witness heaviest snowfall of decade with frigid conditions

Advertisment

Two amber alerts are in place in England, Wales, and Scotland. Amber warning means there's increased risk and severity due to the bad weather.

UK weather: Met Office forecast for snow, sleet and rains

In an advisory on its website, the UK Met Office predicted snow and sleet across the north of the country on Sunday. It expected sleet to spread across northern England and into southern Scotland.

Freezing rain will affect parts of north Wales and central England in the couple of days ahead, it warned.

The situation with heavy rains and sleet will continue into Monday in both north and south.

(With inputs from agencies)