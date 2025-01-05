A massive snowstorm began battering the central United States on Saturday (Jan 4). Meteorologists have issued warnings for blizzard conditions in the eastern side of the country. Millions of people remain affected due to the snow, ice and frigid temperatures.

Over 60 million people remain in the path of the severe storm that is set to bring freezing Arctic air into the eastern half of the US through Monday. This comes while some parts of the country are still reeling from the effects of the deadly hurricanes.

Harsh weather conditions

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a warning for brutal weather conditions and significant travel delays as ice, snow, and gale winds rage from the central plains to the Mid-Atlantic regions of the country.

The states from western Kansas across to the coastal states including Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia lay in the way of immediate threat and have been issued winter storm warnings.

“Disruptive winter storm to impact the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic through Monday with widespread heavy snow and damaging ice accumulations,” the NWS said in its recent update.

The weather agency also cautioned about “the heaviest snowfall in a decade” from northeastern Kansas to north-central Missouri.

Experts have attributed climate change to these increasingly common severe weather conditions.

Disruption in travel

Kansas City International Airport has announced a stoppage in its flight operations on Saturday (Jan 4) “due to rapid ice accumulation.”

Meanwhile, parts of New York and Pennsylvania are experiencing “heavy lake-effect snow” coming off the Great Lakes that may pile up as much as two feet (61 centimetres) of snow, as per the NWS.

The weather agency has also said that a blizzard will rage through the Central Plains by early Sunday (Jan 5), making travel dangerous. “Whiteout conditions will make travel extremely hazardous, with impassable roads and a high risk of motorists becoming stranded,” the NWS said.

While US capital Washington may witness five or more inches of snow, and nearby regions may get up to 10 inches.

According to the forecast, the temperatures are expected to dip below normal, with some places recording below minus 18 degrees Celsius (zero degrees Fahrenheit) along with strong gusts of winds.

The NWS has also warned of widespread tree damage and long-lasting power outages from Kansas to the central Appalachian Mountains.

The governors of Virginia and Missouri have declared a state of emergency in the states and warned citizens of the hazardous weather expected this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies)