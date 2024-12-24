New Delhi, India

A cold wave has gripped much of north India with dense fog and snowfall in the hills, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in southern states on Tuesday (Dec 24). Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi’s air quality remained in the “severe” category.

Delhi weather and AQI

The IMD has forecast clear skies and cool temperatures on Tuesday (Dec 24) in Delhi, with fog or smog expected in early morning. The temperatures are likely to range between 11 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) meanwhile has not improved despite light rain the day before. On Monday (Dec 23), the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 406 as the air pollution crisis continues, posing health risks for residents.

The lack of favourable winds and cold wave conditions have resulted in a blanket of hazardous smog over Delhi and nearby regions.

Cold wave in north India

Cold wave conditions are also predicted in other north Indian regions including Uttar Pradesh Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Several trains have been delayed due to dense fog and passengers are advised to check the status before reaching the stations to avoid any inconvenience.

High-altitude regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are experiencing snowfall, attracting tourists.

However, the situation in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali turned worse when over 1,000 vehicles were stuck in long jams between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang amid a snowstorm, prompting a rescue operation to evacuate around 700,000 tourists.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed in Manali as people throng to hilly areas after fresh snowfall (Source: Himachal Pradesh Police) pic.twitter.com/hmWfK6Xxjq — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024 ×

IMD predicts rainfall in southern India

The weather department has forecast light to heavy rainfall in southwest and southern India due to a low-pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and coastal Odisha.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai and light rain in Chennai and Bengaluru are also predicted. Isolated rain is predicted in Kolkata with cloudy skies throughout the day.

