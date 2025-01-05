For a family in Manipur, the birth of a baby was not just a New Year gift but a moment in India's history. At a hospital in the northeastern state's capital Aizawl, the first baby in the country from the so-called 'Generation Beta' was born.

Named Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, the baby boy was born at 1203 AM on Wednesday (Jan 1) at Synod Hospital in Durtlang, Aizawl.

According to multiple reports in Indian media, the bundle of joy weighed a little over three kilogrammes at birth, and is healthy and hearty.

State-run All India Radio reported citing a sister at the hospital that the baby had no complications and is in good health.

Generation Beta is the name given to those born in 2025, which will mark the beginning of a new generation that follows Gen Z.

More about India's first Generation Beta baby

Born to ZD Remruatsanga and his wife Ramzirmawii from Khatla East in Aizawl, Frankie has an older sister.

AIR cited Ramzirmawii as saying she is deeply happy to have given birth to the first Gen Beta boy of India.

What is Generation Beta?

The Generation Beta, which followed Gen Z and Millennials before them, will be a term applicable to those born between 2025 and 2039.

The term was reportedly coined by futurist Mark McCrindle.

According to experts, Gen Beta will have the advantages of new technologies and benefit from breakthroughs in medicine and health care.

They will be 'digitally fluent' and highly adaptable, having been born in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

In their lifetime, they could witness major scientific discoveries and cures for many diseases.

(With inputs from agencies)