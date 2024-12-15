New Delhi, India

Burnout is no longer just a buzzword. It has become an epidemic and a serious global crisis, with recent statistics showing concerning trends and patterns. According to a report by WHO, more than 70 per cent of employees globally experience some kind of burnout, be it emotional, physical, or mental exhaustion caused by work stress.

Advertisment

Cases like EY's former employee Anne Sebastian shed light on the toll this crisis is taking. Sadly, she is not the only one, but many people feel trapped in the 24*7, constantly demanding, always-on work culture.

What really is burnout? Let's understand

In layman's language, burnout is a condition of ongoing mental and physical tiredness that is brought on by prolonged stress. For example, imagine you are juggling multiple balls—family obligations, personal relationships, balancing jobs and personal wants, etc.—and you suddenly drop one. You feel you can no longer keep up, you are too exhausted to continue or even try to pick up that one ball. You feel so drained and disconnected, even the simplest tasks like reverting to an email feel like a tough job. You feel overwhelmed and lack motivation.

Advertisment

Another reference to this is striking a balance between personal and personal life. In today’s digital, always-on-phone work culture, the line between work and personal time is merely visible. Messages pinging during vacations, family outings or dinners, and conference calls extend into the weekends leaving many people frustrated and overwhelmed. “A lack of boundaries between work and personal life is one of the biggest drivers of burnout in the modern workplace,” says Dr. Carol Bernstein, a psychiatrist at NYU School of Medicine.

Also read: Anna Sebastian Perayil case: EY Pune operating since 2007 without required permits, reveal authorities

Why is work-life balance no longer a luxury but a necessity?

Advertisment

Employees and workers, especially the millennials, are stuck in a harsh and unforgiving cycle. They want to succeed in their careers, achieve professional success, live fulfilling personal lives, and preserve their mental and physical health by hook or by crook.

However, these contradictory demands are too much to handle. Unlike millennials, Gen Z values particularly healthy work-life balance more than the previous generations. Gen Z, in particular, is pushing for a change in the way flexibility and efficiency are valued more. However, a lot of people are still struggling to strike that balance and frequently feel guilty about putting their time ahead of their job obligations. According to stress management psychologist Dr. Ellen Hendriksen, "learning to say no without feeling guilty is a powerful tool in preventing burnout."

Preventing burnout before it’s too late

Initially, the warning signs of burnout can be subtle but eventually become more apparent over time. Common signs include irritability, insomnia, difficulty in concentration and focus, feeling emotionally drained, stomach issues, and aggressive behaviour. When individuals fail to recognise these signs, in the longer time it often leads to long-term physical and mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and cardiovascular problems. According to Dr. Bernstein, "One of the main causes of burnout is a lack of boundaries between work and personal life."

But meeting deadlines or delivering outcomes makes it difficult to disconnect.

However, prioritising self-care and taking out personal time are essential first steps toward prevention.

Watch | Ernst & Young (EY) India Responds To Employee Anna's Death

Micro-breaks can make a big impact

Setting boundaries is often challenging. But, setting aside time for micro-breaks even for a few minutes, can help reduce stress levels because it resets the brain and refreshes the mind and body. Dr. Claudia W. Allen, a clinical psychologist, says, “Taking micro-breaks, even for five minutes, can help reset your brain.” It will improve mood, productivity, working environment, outcomes, and overall mental well-being.

Be it taking a short walk, chitchatting with co-workers around, or doing breathing exercises, these small changes make a big impact.

Global perspective:

Different countries use different approaches and techniques to improve the mental health of their employees.

Sweden, for example, introduced a four-day workweek trial in 2024, with employees reporting higher productivity and significantly lower stress levels.

Meanwhile, in Japan, companies are encouraging workers to take regular vacations, even implementing “no work” holidays to combat burnout.

These initiatives taken globally across the world demonstrate that it’s possible to change work norms and re-create working environments that promote well-being both physically and mentally. It’s not just about working less, it’s about working smarter and with intention and taking care of yourself

Mental health issues can be prevented if measures are taken to guard personal boundaries and health.

As we look ahead to 2025, Let's vow to make it clear: work and life balance is not just a luxury or an aesthetic, but a necessity, an essential and a healthy way of living life that includes no compromise

Before entering the year 2025, let's commit to putting ourselves first no matter what. Set stricter boundaries, take short breaks, and remember: the most important thing you can do for your career and life is to take care of your own self and your health. Let's reclaim our time and our well-being in 2025 and beyond.

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.