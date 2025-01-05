Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has accused the Iran-backed group Hezbollah of failing to comply with the terms of a ceasefire. On Sunday (January 05), Katz warned that if the violations continue, Israel would "be forced to act."

“Israel is interested in the implementation of the agreement in Lebanon and will continue to enforce it fully and without compromise to ensure the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes,” Katz said while visiting an Israeli Defence Force (IDF) base in northern Israel.

Katz added that the agreement's first requirement is the “complete withdrawal of the Hezbollah terror organization beyond the Litani River, the dismantling of all weapons, and the [removal] of the terror infrastructure in the area by the Lebanese army, something that hasn’t happened yet.”

He added, “This condition hasn’t been met yet. If this condition is not met, there will be no agreement, and Israel will be forced to act independently to ensure the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.”

Mossad Chief David Barnea to travel to Qatar on Monday: Reports

Meanwhile, Mossad Chief David Barnea is expected to travel to Qatar on Monday for discussions regarding hostages, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported. This comes after a Palestinian source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that today is a “decisive day” for hostage negotiations in Doha. According to the source, parties are awaiting Israel’s decision after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with top ministers for a security consultation scheduled for 5 pm.

Netanyahu’s office has not confirmed whether the hostage talks will be on the agenda for the meeting or whether reports of Barnea’s visit is true.

Israel confirmed on Saturday that negotiations in Qatar regarding a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages captured during the October 2023 attacks had resumed. According to officials, progress is being made in efforts to secure the release of the hostages.

