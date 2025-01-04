The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) shared footage on Saturday (Jan 4) claiming that it showed troops inside an area which was used as a “hideout and terror complex in the northern Gaza Strip” by Hamas. The video shared by the army showed troops operating in the destroyed building and firing weapons.

The IDF further reported that its troops completed an operation earlier this week to destroy all the structures that served as "a central terror hub containing anti-tank firing positions, booby traps, shafts, numerous explosives, and launch sites for targeting Israeli territory.”

As per the Israeli media, Hamas militants are unable to move within Jabalaiya, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun due to the IDF's aggressive operations in the areas. IDF has reportedly launched large ground forces that are conducting targeted operations across the Gaza Strip.

Hostage deal on the way?

This came after an Israeli delegation of "working-level negotiators" departed Tel Aviv to attend talks in Qatar's capital Doha for further negotiations regarding a hostage agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (Jan 2) that he had okayed the delegation's departure to discuss a potential hostage-ceasefire agreement.

"Netanyahu authorised a working-level delegation from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and IDF to continue negotiations in Doha," the Israeli PMO said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)