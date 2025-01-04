US President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a group of former government officials, entertainers, athletes and philanthropists for their contributions to serving the nation. Among the receivers of the medal are former Secretary of State and US Senator Hillary Clinton, soccer player Lionel Messi, and other big names. Philanthropist George Soros is also among the recipients. Robert F Kennedy, the former attorney general and US senator, will be cited posthumously. There are a total of 19 people chosen for awarding the medal on Saturday (Jan 4) at a White House ceremony.

The ceremony will be the latest in a series of events by the outgoing president Joe Biden during his last weeks in the White House.

Spanish-born chef Josė Andrės who founded World Central Kitchen, which the White House said “revolutionized the way food aid reaches communities affected by natural disasters and conflict around the world," is among other recipients of the medal.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honour in America and is given to people who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours".

The medal and president's political leaning

The medal is also said to be a representation of the political leaning of the ongoing US president. Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016 and ran against the upcoming US President Donald Trump. Soros is a well-known supporter of liberal causes and candidates.

In his first term in the White House, Trump awarded the medal to the conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and the Republican donor Miriam Adelson.

(With inputs from agencies)