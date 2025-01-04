A New York judge has scheduled the sentencing of US President-elect Donald Trump in his hush-money case for 10 January, just over a week before he is set to take office.

Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw Trump’s trial last year, rejected a request from the president-elect to dismiss the case following his victory in the November election. In his order, Judge Merchan wrote that Trump could appear for the sentencing either in person or virtually.

The judge also suggested that Trump would not face jail time, probation, or fine, but would instead receive an "unconditional discharge."

“A sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution,” Judge Merchan wrote. He added, “Finding no legal impediment to sentencing and recognising that Presidential immunity will likely attach once Defendant takes his Oath of Office, it is incumbent upon this Court to set this matter down for the imposition of sentence prior to January 20, 2025.”

'Not allowed to defend myself': Donald Trump

Trump criticised Judge Juan Merchan's decision, calling it an "illegitimate political attack."

Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, “This illegitimate political attack is nothing but a Rigged Charade... Merchan has so little respect for the Constitution that he is keeping in place an illegal gag order on me, your President and President-Elect, just so I cannot expose his and his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts. I am the only Political Opponent in American History not allowed to defend myself – A despicable First Amendment Violation!”

Trump’s was convicted last year in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges are linked to a $130,000 (£105,000) payment made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. The payment, arranged by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, was made to silence Daniels about an alleged sexual-encounter with Trump, ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has consistently denied all wrongdoing, pleading not guilty to the charges and arguing that the case is a politically motivated attempt to undermine his 2024 presidential bid.

(With inputs from agencies)